Stocks of the Hour: Euro Manganese, Mithril Resources, Control Bionics

Euro Manganese (ASX:EMN)
has announced an offtake term sheet with Wildcat Discovery Technologies for the sale of high-purity manganese product from the Company’s Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic. Pursuant to the Term sheet, deliveries are to commence from first production, for an initial term of seven years with potential for renewal. Shares are trading 11.43 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.
Mithril Resources (ASX:MTH)
announces results from the drill programme at Copalquin, Mexico. The company has drilled 17.95 metres at 5.16g/t gold and 78.0 g/t silver. Shares are trading 13.04 per cent higher at 13 cents.
Control Bionics (ASX:CBL)
announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) code for the NeuroNode®. This means it now qualifies for a US$4300 reimbursement that wasn’t previously available. Shares are trading 17.11 per cent higher at 8.9 cents.