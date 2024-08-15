ASX up 0.23% near noon: Labour market adds almost 60,000 jobs

Australia's labour market defied expectations in July, with employment soaring by 58,200 positions, significantly outpacing forecasts.While this robust growth is a positive indicator of economic resilience, it also poses challenges for the Reserve Bank as it seeks to tame inflation.The unexpected jump in employment pushed the unemployment rate to 4.2%, slightly higher than the anticipated steady rate of 4.1%. This development adds complexity to the central bank's policy deliberations, as a tight labour market can exacerbate inflationary pressures. Despite the economy's sluggish performance in the second quarter, consumer spending has shown signs of improvement, further complicating the economic outlook.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.23 per cent higher at 7,868.50.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 31 points.The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 1.81 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 4.39 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Netwealth Group, trading 5.03 per cent higher at $21.72. It is followed by shares in GQG Partnersand Meridian EnergyThe worst-performing large cap is Origin Energy, trading 10.09 per cent lower at $9.53. It is followed by shares in Cochlearand Pilbara MineralsGold is trading at US$2489.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.1 per cent lower at US$95.25 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.5 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.98 US cents.