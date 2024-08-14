Immuteps groundbreaking autoimmune disease treatment enters clinical trials

In a potential game-changer for millions of people worldwide, Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) has initiated the first human trials of IMP761, a novel agonist LAG-3 antibody designed to treat autoimmune diseases.The commencement of this Phase I trial marks a significant milestone for Immutep and the broader field of autoimmune disease research. By targeting the underlying cause of these debilitating conditions, rather than simply managing symptoms, IMP761 represents a promising new approach to treatment.If successful, this therapy could offer hope to countless patients suffering from diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis, which currently lack curative options. The scientific community and patient advocacy groups will be watching the progress of this trial with keen interest.Immutep’s decision to commence human trials is a testament to the company’s confidence in IMP761’s potential. The upcoming safety and efficacy data will be crucial in determining the drug’s path forward.About ImmutepImmutep is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is committed to improving patient outcomes through its innovative approach to targeting the immune system.