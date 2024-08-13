Stocks of the Hour: Terrain Minerals, Leeuwin Metals, LTR Pharma

Terrain Mineralshas announced that high-priority nickel-copper targets identified in Lort River Project's "Eye" feature. The Airborne electromagnetic (AEM) survey reveals five potential mineral-rich zones within the project. Shares are trading flat at 0.35 cents.Leeuwin Metalshas announced highly encouraging iron ore rock chips from first pass exploration at the West Pilbara Project, Western Australia. The large scale mineralisation is evident over 1.7km of strike and remains open. Shares are trading 16.44 per cent higher at 8.5 cents.LTR Pharmaand Aptar Pharma have entered into a Co-Development Agreement for SPONTAN® for global markets. SPONTAN® is LTR Pharma’s lead product used to treat Erectile Dysfunction in 10 minutes or less. The Agreement will combine LTR’s pharmaceutical development capabilities with Aptar Pharma’s expertise in nasal spray technology, supporting a streamlined regulatory pathway and market access for SPONTAN. Shares are trading 22.28 per cent higher at $1.18.