TerraCom partners with Wintime Energy to develop Queensland coal project

TerraCom and Wintime will collaborate to finalize project agreements by December 31, 2024.

Both companies plan to explore joint development opportunities in complementary markets and industries, including renewables and mineral resources.

Wintime, a Shanghai Stock Exchange listed company with a market capitalization of approximately AUD $5.94 billion, possesses comprehensive energy expertise and a portfolio of coal assets across China.

Located in Queensland's Bowen Basin, 14 kilometers from TerraCom's Blair Athol mine.

Initial proposal targets 1.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) run-of-mine production with a 25-year mine life and potential for expansion to 4 mtpa.

Subject to mining lease grant and regulatory approvals.

The project holds a 378 million tonne JORC resource, supporting a potential open-cut mining operation to supply Wintime's coal-fired power plants in China.

TerraCom will provide development, management, mining services, logistics, and processing services to the mine gate.

Blair Athol's existing infrastructure will be leveraged to create a dual processing and logistics hub for both mines, maintaining Blair Athol's production.

First coal production from Moorlands is targeted for FY26.

