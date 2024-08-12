Stocks of the Hour: Woomera Mining, Bass Oil, IonDrive

Woomera Mining (ASX:WML)
has secured the right to fully acquire the Bronze Fox copper-gold project in Mongolia from Kincora Copper (KCC). The project boasts an inferred mineral resource of 194.1 million tonnes of 0.2 per cent Cu and 0.07 g/t Au. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.
Bass Oil (ASX:BAS)
is preparing to start production testing at its Kiwi 1 well. The company has finished preparing the well site and is moving equipment in to begin the well completion process, which is expected to take a week. After that, they will start an extended production test to assess the well's potential. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 7.5 cents.
IonDrive (ASX:ION)
has partnered with PEM to explore commercialising battery recycling technology in Europe. While the agreement isn't legally binding yet, it's a major step forward for Iondrive as it establishes a strategic partnership in a key market and highlights the company's sustainable battery recycling process. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.