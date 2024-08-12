Stocks of the Hour: Woomera Mining, Bass Oil, IonDrive

Woomera Mininghas secured the right to fully acquire the Bronze Fox copper-gold project in Mongolia from Kincora Copper (KCC). The project boasts an inferred mineral resource of 194.1 million tonnes of 0.2 per cent Cu and 0.07 g/t Au. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.Bass Oilis preparing to start production testing at its Kiwi 1 well. The company has finished preparing the well site and is moving equipment in to begin the well completion process, which is expected to take a week. After that, they will start an extended production test to assess the well's potential. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 7.5 cents.IonDrivehas partnered with PEM to explore commercialising battery recycling technology in Europe. While the agreement isn't legally binding yet, it's a major step forward for Iondrive as it establishes a strategic partnership in a key market and highlights the company's sustainable battery recycling process. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.