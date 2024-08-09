ASX up 1.04% near noon: Jobless claims boost Wall Street

by Peter Milios August 09, 2024 11:38 AM

Australian shares surged on Friday, mirroring gains on Wall Street after positive US jobless claims data eased recession fears. At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.04 per cent higher at 7,761.70, with technology stocks leading the charge. Life360 soared 17.5% following strong earnings, while News Corp rose on Foxtel sale plans. Conversely, insurance giant QBE declined 3% despite doubling profits. The Australian dollar strengthened, approaching US66 cents.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 57 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 3.11 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.59 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is REA Group (ASX:REA), trading 4.57 per cent higher at $198.18. It is followed by shares in Cochlear (ASX:COH) and CAR Group (ASX:CAR).

The worst-performing large cap is QBE Insurance Group (ASX:QBE), trading 3.37 per cent lower at $15.78. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) and Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2462.70 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.3 per cent lower at US$99.30 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.94 US cents.

