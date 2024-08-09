ASX up 1.04% near noon: Jobless claims boost Wall Street

Australian shares surged on Friday, mirroring gains on Wall Street after positive US jobless claims data eased recession fears. At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.04 per cent higher at 7,761.70, with technology stocks leading the charge. Life360 soared 17.5% following strong earnings, while News Corp rose on Foxtel sale plans. Conversely, insurance giant QBE declined 3% despite doubling profits. The Australian dollar strengthened, approaching US66 cents.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 57 points.All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 3.11 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.59 per cent.The best-performing large cap is REA Group, trading 4.57 per cent higher at $198.18. It is followed by shares in Cochlearand CAR GroupThe worst-performing large cap is QBE Insurance Group, trading 3.37 per cent lower at $15.78. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZand Meridian EnergyGold is trading at US$2462.70 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.3 per cent lower at US$99.30 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.94 US cents.