Stocks of the Hour: Pointerra, EVZ, Sarytogan Graphite

Pointerra (ASX:3DP)
outlined new contract awards from existing US energy utility customer Florida Power & Light. Pointerra3D is a cloud platform for the processing and analysis of 3D LiDAR and 2D imagery. Shares are trading 15.25 per cent higher at 6.8 cents.
EVZ (ASX:EVZ)
announced that it has been awarded a major contract in the mining and industrial sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, Brockman Engineering. The total value of this contract is circa $23M. Shares are trading 12.9 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.
Sarytogan Graphite (ASX:SGA)
announced it has entered into a share subscription agreement for a placement of A$5M to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The funds will be used to develop the Sarytogan Graphite Project. Shares are trading 17.24 per cent higher at 17 cents.