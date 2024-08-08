ASX down 0.62% near noon: Materials down 1.95 per cent

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.62 per cent lower at 7,652.40.The Australian sharemarket is trading lower, mirroring a decline in US markets following a poorly received Treasury bond auction.Investors are anticipating increased volatility in the coming weeks as they await key economic data releases. Several individual stocks experienced significant price movements due to company performance and market conditions.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 31 points.The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.67 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 1.95 per cent.The best-performing large cap is ASX, trading 1.3 per cent higher at $63.09. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Globaland Auckland International AirportThe worst-performing large cap is Meridian Energy, trading 4.33 per cent lower at $5.74. It is followed by shares in Evolution Miningand GQG PartnersGold is trading at US$2426.80 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.7 per cent lower at US$100.60 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 65.25 US cents.