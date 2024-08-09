Winston's Weekly: Property market faces headwinds

Global economic headwinds are impacting the Australian property market. Winston's Weekly examines recent interest rate decisions, stock market volatility, and its influence on property valuations. Winston delves into the performance of property stocks and explores potential investment opportunities in the sector.This information is General Advice only and does not take into account your individual objectives, financial situation, or needs. You should consider whether the advice is appropriate to your personal circumstances. It is recommended that you consult your own financial advisor before making any decisions regarding any information, strategies or products mentioned. Additionally, please note that Sequoia Financial Group, the parent company of Finance News Network, owns an interest in Euree Asset Management.