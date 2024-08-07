Stocks of the Hour: Arrow Minerals, LBT Innovations, Castle Minerals

Arrow Mineralsannounced an Exploration Target estimate for the Niagara Bauxite Project of approximately 170 – 340Mt. The mapped presence of host rocks (Mesozoic mafic intrusives) considered favourable for the formation of bauxite. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.LBT Innovationshas sold 5 of its APAS® Independence machines to AstraZeneca. The deal is worth between $3.4 million and $4.1 million Australian dollars and includes ongoing maintenance for seven years. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.Castle Mineralshas commenced drilling at the Kpali Gold Project. Assaying is being undertaken in-country at the accredited Intertek laboratory with results expected to be available within this current third Quarter. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.