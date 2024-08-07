Stocks of the Hour: Arrow Minerals, LBT Innovations, Castle Minerals

by Abbey Phillipps August 07, 2024 11:30 AM


Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD) announced an Exploration Target estimate for the Niagara Bauxite Project of approximately 170 – 340Mt. The mapped presence of host rocks (Mesozoic mafic intrusives) considered favourable for the formation of bauxite. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.

LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) has sold 5 of its APAS® Independence machines to AstraZeneca. The deal is worth between $3.4 million and $4.1 million Australian dollars and includes ongoing maintenance for seven years. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.

Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT) has commenced drilling at the Kpali Gold Project. Assaying is being undertaken in-country at the accredited Intertek laboratory with results expected to be available within this current third Quarter. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.  

