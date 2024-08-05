Stocks of the Hour: Killi Resources, East 33, Carnavale Resources

Killi Resourceshas announced that gold-copper drill targets have been confirmed at the Mt Rawdon West Project, Queensland. Results include 238g/t Au and 5.4% Cu. Shares are trading 29.03 per cent higher at 12 cents.East 33has announced that Yumbah will make an off-market takeover offer to acquire 100 per cent of East 33 for a cash consideration of 2.2 cents per share. Shares in East 33 are trading 75 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.Carnavale Resourceshas announced outstanding metallurgical testwork results at the Kookynie Gold Project in WA. The results include high overall gold recovery rates ranging from 98.9 to 99.5 per cent. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.