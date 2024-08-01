ASX up 0.6% near noon: Investors optimistic over potential rate cuts

The Australian share market has reached a new peak, surpassing 8100 points, fuelled by investor optimism stemming from potential interest rate cuts and rising oil prices. Cooling inflation figures and hints of a potential rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve have boosted market sentiment, particularly benefiting rate-sensitive sectors like banking and real estate.Additionally, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have driven up oil prices, propelling energy stocks higher and contributing to the overall market surge.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.55 per cent higher at 8,136.50.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 27 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.46 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Industrials, down 0.17 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals, trading 3.07 per cent higher at $3.02. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZand Technology OneThe worst-performing large cap is Qantas Airways, trading 2.48 per cent lower at $6.30. It is followed by shares in TPG Telecomand Qube HoldingsGold is trading at US$2497.90 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.0 per cent higher at US$100.95 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 2.53 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 65.46 US cents.