ASX up 1.1% near noon: CPI increases to 3.8% in June quarter

Market Reports

by Peter Milios July 31, 2024 11:36 AM

Australian annual inflation increased to 3.8% in the June quarter, aligning with market expectations. While quarterly inflation remained steady at 1%, core inflation eased slightly. This data will significantly influence the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision next week, with markets anticipating a potential rate hike despite global central banks adopting a more cautious stance.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.1 per cent higher at 8040.40.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 58 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.55 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.03 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Technology One (ASX:TNE), trading 4.34 per cent higher at $20.42. It is followed by shares in Medibank Private (ASX:MPL) and Fortescue (ASX:FMG).

The worst-performing large cap is Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX), trading 3.83 per cent lower at $18.58. It is followed by shares in Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) and Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2451.10 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.4 per cent lower at US$99.00 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.96 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?