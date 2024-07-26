Stocks of the Hour: Empire Energy, E79 Gold Mines, Cyprium Metals

To register for today's webinar click here
Empire Energy (ASX:EEG)
has signed a 10-year binding Gas Sales Agreement with the Northern Territory Government to supply 25 Terajoules (TJ) per day from the Carpentaria Pilot Project. If Carpentaria production goes over 100 TJ per day, Empire will supply an extra 10 TJ+ per day for up to 10 years if the Buyer wants it. Shares are trading 16.07 per cent higher at 32.5 cents.
E79 Gold Mines Limited (ASX:E79)
announced outstanding high-grade copper and gold assays from the Mountain Home Project, NT. Results include assays of up to 45% copper and 11.75g/t gold from rock chips along with strongly anomalous soil sampling. Shares are trading 85.29 per cent higher at 6.3 cents.
Cyprium Metals(ASX:CYM)
and Glencore has announced a commercial strategic partnership to accelerate the resumption of copper production from the Company’s Nifty copper complex (Nifty) in Western Australia near Port Hedland. The terms include a A$20 million Prepayment / Working Capital Facility on the production of copper, subject to final agreements. Shares are trading 19.44 per cent higher 4.3 cents.