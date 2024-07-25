Stocks of the Hour: Pure Resources, WhiteHawk, Latin Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
Pure Resources (ASX:PR1)
has secured an option to acquire the Reedy Creek Garnet Project, a hard-rock, high-grade, outcropping industrial garnet deposit located in northeast WA. The Reedy Creek Project is situated on a live mining licence and is close to established infrastructure and, importantly, Asian and World markets. Shares are trading 51.16 per cent higher at 13 cents.
WhiteHawk (ASX:WHK)
has announced the 5th year renewal of Federal Cyber Risk Radar contract valued at USD $700K base, with option for additional services. Annual subscription monitors, identifies, and prioritises both cyber and business risks of key 3rd Party Suppliers across the client’s vendor portfolio. Shares are trading 12.50 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.
Latin Resources (ASX:LRS)
announced that the latest drilling results at the Planalto Prospect have confirmed the presence of a thick high-grade core of mineralisation which extends down dip and up-plunge to the south-west. A preliminary Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Planalto Prospect is scheduled for the current September quarter. Shares are trading 1.67 per cent higher at 15.25 cents.