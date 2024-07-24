ASX falls 0.1%: Best performer is Materials

The Australian sharemarket fell on Wednesday, with the S&P/ASX 200 Index dropping 0.1% due to declines in energy and property stocks. Despite a rebound in crude oil prices, major energy companies like Woodside Energy, Ampol, and Viva Energy saw losses, contributing to the market's dip.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 143 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 36.25 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 185 points.The SPI futures are down 18 points.The best-performing sector was Materials, up 0.39 per cent. The worst-performing sector was REITs, down 1.58 per cent.The best-performing large cap was GQG Partners, closing 4.75 per cent higher at $3.09. It was followed by shares in Evolution Miningand Pro MedicusThe worst-performing large cap was Telix Pharmaceuticals, closing 7.19 per cent lower at $18.85. It was followed by shares in Flight Centre Travel Groupand Mineral ResourcesJapan's Nikkei has lost 1.11 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.97 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.06 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,416.30 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.7 per cent lower at US$100.40 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.5 per cent fall.Light crude is trading $0.39 higher at US$77.35 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 65.98 US cents.