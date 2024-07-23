Stocks of the Hour: Melodiol Global Health, iTech Minerals, Spartan Resources

Melodiol Global Healthannounced a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Canadian based, Nacerna Life Sciences. The LOI pertains to the sale of Melodiol’s cannabis production facility, equipment and land, located in Nova Scotia, Canada, for an initial cash consideration of $12m. Shares are trading 83.33 per cent higher at 0.55 cents.iTech Mineralshas announced significant rock chip results from the Reynolds Range project in NT. The results include 18.2% of copper and 1,490 grams per tonne of gold. Shares are trading 26.67 per cent higher at 9.5 cents.Spartan Resourcesannounced the Updated MRE for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project, located in WA. There is now a 47% increase in ounces and a 91% 91% increase in grade. Shares are trading 21.11 per cent higher at $1.21.