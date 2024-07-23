ASX up 0.64% near noon: Wall Street records strong gains

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.64 per cent at 7,982.30, tracking the positive performance of the Nasdaq, which advanced 1.6%, and the S&P 500, which added 1.1%. In corporate news, Woodside's revenue rose 2% in the June quarter, while Transurban partnered with the Queensland government for a motorway project, and rare earths miner Axel REE is set to debut on the ASX.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 49 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.42 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.07 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Brambles, trading 2.5 per cent higher at $15.15. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Globaland Bendigo and Adelaide BankThe worst-performing large cap is Woodside Energy Group, trading 2.55 per cent lower at $27.87. It is followed by shares in Fortescueand Macquarie GroupGold is trading at US$2452.40 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.1 per cent lower at US$103.20 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.40 US cents.