ASX up 0.64% near noon: Wall Street records strong gains

by Peter Milios July 23, 2024 11:39 AM

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.64 per cent at 7,982.30, tracking the positive performance of the Nasdaq, which advanced 1.6%, and the S&P 500, which added 1.1%. In corporate news, Woodside's revenue rose 2% in the June quarter, while Transurban partnered with the Queensland government for a motorway project, and rare earths miner Axel REE is set to debut on the ASX.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 49 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.42 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 1.07 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Brambles (ASX:BXB), trading 2.5 per cent higher at $15.15. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN).

The worst-performing large cap is Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS), trading 2.55 per cent lower at $27.87. It is followed by shares in Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2452.40 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.1 per cent lower at US$103.20 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.40 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

