Stocks of the Hour: Astute Metals, Aumake, EV Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps July 22, 2024 11:32 AM

Astute Metals (ASX:ASE) has announced that the second batch of assays has delivered further high-grade intersections of lithium at the Red Mountain lithium project in Nevada, USA. These intersections are +80m in thickness. Shares are tarding 48.65 per cent higher at 5.5 cents.

Aumake (ASX:AUK) has entered into a strategic procurement framework with Chinese SOE Yangtze River to establish a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain network for Australian goods and services. Yangtze River intends to purchase a minimum of $100M worth of goods from Aumake each year. Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.

EV Resources (ASX:EVR) has identified critical areas in its Khartoum Project for possible high-grade copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry mineralisation. Compilation of all present and historic surface geochemical data has resulted in a rich database that EVR is now exploring. Shares are trading 8.75 per cent higher at 8.7 cents.

