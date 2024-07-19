Stocks of the Hour: Flynn Gold, Metalicity, Argosy Minerals

Flynn Goldhas announced a new high-grade gold discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. 17 out of 36 grab rock chip samples assayed over 10g/t of gold. Shares are trading 53.85 per cent higher at 4 cents.Metalicityhas announced it has the opportunity to acquire the world class, Admiral Bay Zinc Project in WA. Admiral Bay hosts one of the largest zinc resources in the world. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.Argosy Mineralshas announced that a lithium carbonate spot sales contract has been executed with a Korean customer. The sales contract is executed for 20 metric tonnes of battery quality >99.5% lithium carbonate. Shares are trading 8.75 per cent higher at 8.7 cents.