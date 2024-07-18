Stocks of the Hour: Miramar Resources, Noronex, Resouro Strategic Metals

Miramar Resourceshas announced high-grade results from sampling completed during an initial reconnaissance field trip to the company’s new Chain Pool project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. These include assay results up to 5.48 per cent copper, 54.5 per cent lead and 73.48 grams per tonne of gold. Shares are trading 125 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.Noronexhas announced that South32has committed to spending $3 million a year for five years on exploration at Noronex’s Humpback-Damara copper project in Namibia. South32 can earn a 60 per cent interest by spending $15 million over five years. Shares in Noronex are trading 28 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.Resouro Strategic Metals (ASX: RAU; TSX-V: RSM; FSE:BU9; OTC:RSGOGF) has announced the publication of its maiden JORC compliant mineral resource estimate for the Tiros titanium and rare earth elements project in Brazil. The maiden JORC MRE for the Tiros Project is 1.7 billion tonnes at 3,900 parts per million total rare earth oxide. Shares in the company are trading 6.19 per cent higher at 51.5 cents.