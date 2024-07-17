Aus shares 0.8% higher at noon

Market Reports

by Peter Milios July 17, 2024 11:42 AM

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.79 per cent higher at 8,062.60.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 61 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.61 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Energy, up 0.34 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST), trading 4.15 per cent higher at $14.54. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) and James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX).

The worst-performing large cap is SEEK (ASX:SEK), trading 1.44 per cent lower at $21.20. It is followed by shares in JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH) and Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2480.90 an ounce.
Iron ore is 1.4 per cent lower at US$107.25 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 67.38 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?