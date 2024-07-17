Aus shares 0.8% higher at noon

At 11:35am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.79 per cent higher at 8,062.60.
The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 61 points.Best and worst performers
All sectors are in the black. The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.61 per cent. The sector with the fewest gains is Energy, up 0.34 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST)
, trading 4.15 per cent higher at $14.54. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)
and James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX)
.
The worst-performing large cap is SEEK (ASX:SEK)
, trading 1.44 per cent lower at $21.20. It is followed by shares in JB Hi-Fi (ASX:JBH)
and Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$2480.90 an ounce.
Iron ore is 1.4 per cent lower at US$107.25 a tonne.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.2 per cent fall.
One Australian dollar is buying 67.38 US cents.