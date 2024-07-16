Rotation into small caps & broader market continues

The rotation into industrials, financials and smaller companies pushes the Dow Jones to new highs as the rally continues to broaden into underperforming sectors.The Dow Jones had its best day since June 2023 surging 742 points or 1.85 per cent, to close at a record 40,954. The S&P 500 closed 0.64 per cent higher and the Nasdaq finished the day 0.2 per cent higher as Tech took a back seat to other sectors.In more good news for the smaller end of town, the small cap focused Russell 2000 surged more than 3.5 per cent for its fifth straight day of gains, as investors continue to rotate towards the underperforming smaller companies. The Russell 2000 is now up more than 11 per cent over the last week.Investors also continued to shift into bigger cyclical names, as the rising confidence on Fed rate policy continues to point to a rate cut sooner rather than later. Industrial bellwether Caterpillar surged more than 4 per cent. Insurer UnitedHealth rallied more than 6 per cent following better-than-expected second-quarter results. Financials also gained after earnings from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley came in ahead of consensus. Bank of America jumped more than 5 per cent, while Morgan Stanley added nearly 1 per cent.In contrast, the Tech names remained muted in trading with AI giant Nvidia closing 1.6 per cent lower on the day and Alphabet finishing down 1.4 per cent.According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders now see 100 per cent odds the Fed will lower rates in September. A rate cut cycle is seen as a material positive to small caps, industrials and other cyclicals in general as borrowing costs fall.Retail sales data released on Tuesday also contributed to growing optimism that soft landing is possible. June retail sales came in unchanged versus consensus expectations of a fall.Turning to US sectors, all closed higher overnight except for Tech and Communication Services. Industrials was the best performer, closing higher by over 2.5 per cent.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.7 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.25am was buying 67.34 US cents.Gold has added 1.60 per cent. Silver has gained 1.71 per cent. Copper has dropped 1.70 per cent. Oil has lost 1.40 per cent.European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 0.22 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.39 per cent, and Paris closed 0.69 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.20 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1.60 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.08 per cent higher.Yesterday, the Australian share market closed 0.23 per cent lower at 7999.32.Staude Capital Global Value Fundis paying 1 cent fully frankedTurners Automotive Groupis paying 6.8743 cents 85 per cent frankedThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.