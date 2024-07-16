Stocks of the Hour: Stelar Metals, Osteopore, Power Minerals

Stelar Metals Limitedhas provided an update on the laboratory-assayed rock chip samples collected during June at the Baratta Copper Project in South Australia. Baratta is considered highly prospective for Sedimenthosted Stratabound Copper mineralisation and is analogous to the Central African Copper Belt (CACB). Shares are trading 45.83 per cent higher at 10.5 cents.Osteopore Limited– a global leader in 3D-printed biomimetic and bioresorbable implants – has signed an Exclusive Distribution Agreement (Agreement) with global medical technology leader Zimmer Biomet for its groundbreaking craniofacial products. Under the Agreement, Zimmer Biomet will serve as Osteopore’s exclusive distributor for craniofacial products in EMEA and APAC, including Australia and New Zealand. Shares are trading 21.43 per cent higher at 6.8 cents.Power Minerals Limitedhas announced initial sampling results from the Ltio Project in Brazil have confirmed the presence of niobium, tantalum and rare earths across the project area. Power Minerals Managing Director Mena Habib commented “We will now undertake a more systematic sampling program, consisting of outcrop rock chip and stream samples across the project area”. Shares are trading flat 13.5 cents.