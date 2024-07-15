Stocks of the Hour: Liontown Resources, Andromeda Metals, Adisyn

Liontown Resources Limitedhas concluded negotiations with BSIT and executed a full-form offtake agreement for the supply of spodumene concentrate from its flagship 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium Project in WA. The short-term Offtake Agreement provides for the supply of up to 100,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of spodumene concentrate over the course of 10 months commencing by 30 September 2024. Shares are trading 0.5 per cent higher at $1.01.Andromeda Metals Limitedhas earned a 51% interest in the Eyre Kaolin Joint Venture. In August 2021, Andromeda entered into an agreement with Peninsula Exploration to earn up to an 80% interest in four tenements held by Peninsula1 . Shares are trading 8.82 per cent lower at 1.55 cents.Adisyn Ltdhas entered into a binding collaboration agreement with 2D Generation Ltd, a prominent international semiconductor IP business incorporated in Israel. This partnership aims to generate transformational opportunities in the AI space, leveraging Adisyn’s expertise in data center management, managed IT services, and cybersecurity, alongside 2D Generation’s industry-leading capabilities in developing next-generation AI semiconductor solutions. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 3.6 cents.