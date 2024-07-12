Immutep (ASX:BLA) - TACTI-003 positive data in patients with negative PD-L1 expression (cohort B)

by Finance News Network

Email Alerts for:

Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) achieved a 35.5% response rate in evaluable patients (N=31), according to RECIST 1.1, among the highest recorded for a treatment approach not containing chemotherapy in patients with CPS <1

High complete response rate of 9.7% with three patients showing a disappearance of cancer lesions post treatment

Durability of responses tracks well and over 50% of patients received treatment for at least six months

Combination continues to have a favourable safety profile with no new safety signals observed

Based on encouraging results and high unmet medical need, the path forward will be discussed with regulatory agencies

Immutep LimitedExecutive Director and CEO Marc Voigt, Chief Medical Officer Dr Florian Vogl, and Senior Vice President Strategic Development Christian Mueller present on Immutep's latest clinical results.