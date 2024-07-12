Immutep (ASX:BLA) - TACTI-003 positive data in patients with negative PD-L1 expression (cohort B)

Company Presentations

by Finance News Network July 12, 2024 10:28 AM

Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM) Executive Director and CEO Marc Voigt, Chief Medical Officer Dr Florian Vogl, and Senior Vice President Strategic Development Christian Mueller present on Immutep's latest clinical results.

Key points:
  • Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) achieved a 35.5% response rate in evaluable patients (N=31), according to RECIST 1.1, among the highest recorded for a treatment approach not containing chemotherapy in patients with CPS <1
  • High complete response rate of 9.7% with three patients showing a disappearance of cancer lesions post treatment
  • Durability of responses tracks well and over 50% of patients received treatment for at least six months
  • Combination continues to have a favourable safety profile with no new safety signals observed
  • Based on encouraging results and high unmet medical need, the path forward will be discussed with regulatory agencies

