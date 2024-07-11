Woodside inks new supply deal with Taiwan's CPC

Shares of Woodside Energyhave increased today following the announcement of a significant supply agreement with Taiwan’s CPC Corp, a major player in the petrochemicals industry. The deal, which marks Woodside’s first long-term contract with Taiwan, underscores the company’s strategic expansion in the lucrative Asian LNG market.Under the terms of the agreement, Woodside Energy will supply 6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to CPC Corp over a 10-year period starting from July 2024. There is also an option to extend the contract for another decade, potentially increasing the total supply to 14.4 million tonnes of LNG by 2034.Investors responded positively to the news, driving Woodside’s shares up by 1.1% to $28.83 during early trading on the Australian Stock Exchange. This increase reflects market confidence in Woodside’s ability to capitalize on the growing demand for LNG in Asia.Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill highlighted the strategic significance of the agreement, emphasizing the ongoing demand for Australian LNG in key Asian markets. The LNG shipments to CPC Corp will be sourced from Woodside’s global portfolio, leveraging the company’s diverse and robust supply capabilities.CPC Corp, Taiwan’s state-owned natural gas importer and distributor, plays a crucial role in the region’s energy landscape. The partnership with Woodside is expected to enhance Taiwan’s energy security while expanding Woodside’s market presence in Asia.This agreement marks a milestone for Woodside Energy, positioning the company as a leading LNG supplier in the Asia-Pacific region. As global energy demands continue to evolve, Woodside remains poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable value for its stakeholders.Investors’ positive response underscores confidence in Woodside’s strategic direction and its ability to navigate dynamic market conditions effectively.