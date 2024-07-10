Stocks of the Hour: Infini Resources, Mako Gold, Elementos

Infini Resourceshas announced exceptionally high-grade uranium soil assays confirmed at Portland Creek. The Project is located in the uranium-friendly jurisdiction of Newfoundland, Canada. Shares are trading 57.14 per cent higher at 77 cents.Mako Goldhas announced that the RC drilling program has commenced at the Napie Project. Drilling is targeting three high-grade zones identified from recent mapping and trenching programs within the vast Tchaga North area. Shares are trading 22.22 per cent 1.1 cents.Elementoshas intersected additional un-targeted high-grade tin and copper mineralisation at the Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania. The new un-targeted C2124 intercepts are significant as they are interpreted to likely represent the discovery of a new zone/lens of tin-copper mineralisation. Shares are trading flat at 12 cents.