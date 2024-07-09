Stocks of the Hour: Killi Resources, Solis Minerals, Future Battery Minerals

Killi Resourceshas confirmed a high-grade gold-copper structure at Mt Rawdon West Project, Queensland. This includes multiple high-grade gold and copper rock chips including an outstanding 238g/t of gold and 5.4 per cent copper. Shares are trading 60.47 per cent higher at 6.9 cents.Solis Mineralshas announced high grade copper samples have been identified at the Cinto Project in Peru. Significant structures are evident in the 100m wide exposed area, with abundant copper oxide mineralisation in historical artisanal workings. Shares are trading 27.91 per cent higher at 11 cents.Future Battery Mineralsannounced that all assays have been received from Phase 4B Reverse Circulation (RC) extensional drilling of Big Red pegmatite at Kangaroo Hills Lithium Project. Results successfully extended the thick, high-grade Big Red pegmatite a further 200m, which remains open to the north. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.