Stocks of the Hour: Rex Minerals, Gold Mountain, FBR

Rex Mineralshas entered into a SID with its major shareholder MACH Metals Australia to acquire all of the shares it does not already own for cash consideration of $0.47 per share. The Rex Minerals board unanimously recommends the transaction. Shares are trading 63.64 per cent higher at 45 cents.Gold Mountainannounced highly anomalous widespread rare earths assays and radiometric anomalies confirmed on the Down Under REE Project. GMN assay results in stream sediment samples compare more than favourably with the geochemical samples taken from known mineralised catchments. Shares are trading flat at 0.25 cents.Robotic technology company FBR Limitedannounced that its first next-generation Hadrian X® construction robot has arrived in the United States. Once unloaded from the ship and cleared of customs, the next-generation Hadrian X® will be transported to a facility in Fort Myers, Florida. Shares are trading 21.87 per cent higher at 3.9 cents.