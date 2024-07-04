Stocks of the Hour: Arafura Rare Earths, Superior Resources, Aeris Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
.
Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU)
announced the German Government inter-ministerial committee (IMC) has issued conditional approval for up to US$115 million in Untied Loan Guarantees from Euler Hermes over a 10-year tenor. The funds will help aid the Nolans Project. Shares are trading 8.33 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.
Superior Resources (ASX:SPQ)
announced the commencement of Resource expansion and exploration drilling at the Steam Engine Gold Project. The objective is to accelerate expansion of the current 196,000oz gold Mineral Resource. Shares are trading 10 per cent higher at 1.1 cent.
Aeris Resources (ASX:AIS)
announced an update on the Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Stockman Project in Victoria. The flotation & Albion leach testwork results provides opportunity to materially improve project returns. Shares are trading 4.35 per cent higher at 24 cents.