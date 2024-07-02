Stocks of the Hour: TMK Energy, Critical Resources, Pivotal Metals

TMK Energyannounced that it has made several Board and Management changes to align individuals’ competencies and experience with the immediate and future direction of the Company. The changes will strengthen the Company’s focus on the delivery of its Gurvantes XXXV Project in Mongolia. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 0.35 cents.Critical Resourceshas received exceptionally high-grade lithium assay results from the recent field program at the Company’s 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Detailed surface mapping has identified significant extensions to previously discovered spodumene-bearing outcrops. Shares are trading 28.57 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.Pivotal Metalsannounced that deeper drilling has discovered substantially thicker mineralisation at Horden Lake. In addition, DHEM results indicate exciting depth continuity. Shares are trading 15.79 per cent higher at 2.2 cents.