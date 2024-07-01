Stocks of the Hour: Wellard, Infini Resources, Argent Minerals

Wellardhas signed a binding contract to sell its oldest livestock vessel, the M/V Ocean Ute, for approx. A$18.1 million in cash. The Wellard Board intends to return the majority of the net sales proceeds to shareholders and it is currently considering the available options of doing so. Shares are trading 70.59 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.Infini Resourceshas announced stunning high grade uranium soil results at Portland Creek in Canada. In response, Infini’s CEO, Charles Armstrong said: “These first pass soils are nothing short of outstanding and represent some of the highest uranium soil grades returned globally. Shares are trading 93.55 per cent higher at 30 cents.Argent Mineralsannounced further silver-base metal mineralisation delineated over Sugarloaf Hill zone east of the Kempfield deposit. The high-grade assay results received show silver assays up to 99 grams per tonne of silver. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.