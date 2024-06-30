US markets close lower after release of new economic data

US stocks edged lower on Friday as investors processed new economic data indicating a slowdown in inflation and better-than-expected consumer sentiment figures. The market also wrapped up a robust first half of 2024.The S&P 500 decreased by 0.41 per cent, closing at 5,460.48, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.71 per cent, finishing at 17,732.60. Both indices reached new all-time intraday highs earlier in the day before retreating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 45.20 points, or 0.12 per cent, settling at 39,118.86.Inflation in May reached its lowest annual rate in over three years, according to the Commerce Department's report on Friday. The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose only 0.1 per cent last month and 2.6 per cent from the previous year, in line with Dow Jones consensus estimates. The core PCE index is the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation. The headline PCE, including food and energy, showed no change for the month and increased 2.6 per cent annually, also meeting expectations.The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June surpassed expectations, rising to 68.2 from the preliminary reading of 65.6. The one-year inflation outlook declined to 3 per cent from the anticipated 3.3 per cent in May.Market participants have been closely watching inflation data to gauge when the Federal Reserve might begin reducing interest rates. Currently, traders are estimating a 64.1 per cent probability that the central bank will cut rates at its September meeting, according to the CME Group FedWatch Tool.In company news, Amazon is planning to spend more than $100 billion over the next decade on data centers, an impressive level of investment even for a company known for its spending ways. The Seattle company is now devoting more investment money to its cloud computing and AI infrastructure than to its sprawling network of e-commerce warehouses.In commodity-related news, at the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference in Las Vegas, the world's largest lithium producers expressed optimism about long-term demand for lithium driven by the growing popularity of electric vehicles and battery storage technologies. They are confident that the industry will be able to meet the anticipated surge in demand later this decade.Turning to US sectors, Real Estate, Energy, Financials and Industrials were the only sectors that closed higher on Friday. Communication Services was the worst performer.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 7.30am was buying 66.76 US cents.Gold added 0.13 per cent. Silver gained 1.04 per cent. Copper added 0.99 per cent. Oil lost 0.24 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE fell 0.19 per cent, Frankfurt added 0.14 per cent, and Paris closed 0.68 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.61 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.01 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.73 per cent higher.On Friday, the Australian share market closed 0.10 per cent higher at 7,767.47.Charter Hall Retailis paying 12.4 cents unfrankedMagellan Global Fundis paying 3.66 cents unfrankedPengana Privateis paying 3.157 cents unfrankedANZ Group Holdings LtdCSR LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.