Stocks of the Hour: Actinogen Medical, De Grey Mining, Cooper Metals

Actinogen Medicalannounced positive results from the Xanamem® phase 2a biomarker trial in patients with elevated blood pTau. In response, Dr Dana Hilt, the Company's Chief Medical Officer said, “to our knowledge Xanamem is the first drug of this class to have such compelling data.” Shares are trading 12.9 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.De Grey Miningannounced high grades of gold at the Eagle deposits. The new results extend Eagle mineralisation by at least 200m down plunge, with mineralisation still open down plunge and along strike. Shares are trading 0.92 per cent lower at $1.08.Cooper Metalsannounced rock chips of up to 48.3g/t of gold at the Gooroo Project in WA. Now, further infill sampling is planned to better define the anomalies and controls on mineralisation ahead of drill testing. Shares are trading 2.99 per cent lower at 6.5 cents.