Stocks of the Hour: Helix Resources, TMK Energy, QX Resources

Helix Resourcesannounced further positive results in its search for new copper-gold deposits in the Company’s Eastern Group tenements located in central, NSW. These new anomalies occur 20km and 35km north of the newly identified Aldebaran prospect. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.TMK Energyannounced that the Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia has endorsed the Gurvantes XXXV Project with the approval of the Company’s DEIA submission. With this approval, the Company has been granted permission to conduct significant drilling and appraisal activities into 2029. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.QX Resourcesannounces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project. The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 0.7 cents.