Stocks of the Hour: Encounter Resources, Myer Holdings, Cleanaway Waste Management

Encounter Resourcesannounced that aircore drilling is expanding the area of shallow, high-grade mineralisation at the Aileron project in the West Arunta region of WA. Continuous near-surface carbonatite has been intersected across four initial aircore drill lines at Crean. Shares are trading 50.72 per cent higher at 52 cents.Premier Investments advises that it has received a proposal from Myer Holdingsto explore a potential combination of Myer and Premier’s Apparel Brands business comprising Just Jeans, Jay Jays, Portmans, Jacqui E and Dotti. The proposal is nonbinding, indicative and conditional. Shares are trading 16.28 per cent higher at 75 cents.Cleanaway Waste Managementhas agreed to acquire the waste and recycling business and assets of Citywide Service Solutions for a total consideration of $110 million. The Dynon Road transfer station is a key supplier into Melbourne Regional Landfill, making Cleanaway the natural owner of the business. Shares are trading 1.49 per cent higher at $2.73.