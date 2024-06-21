Winston's Weekly: Office transactions reset valuations

(ASX:SEQ)

In this week's Winston's Weekly property chat, Manny Anton and Winston discuss the strong performance of the US markets, driven by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut. In Australia, the RBA has left rates unchanged, requiring more evidence of easing price pressures before considering cuts. European banks are more proactive with rate cuts. In domestic property news, Mirvac and Dexus report significant valuation drops, highlighting market challenges. Lendlease's stock has declined following a strategic shift. Looking ahead, more distribution announcements are expected as the financial year ends.