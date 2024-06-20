ASX down 0.11% near noon: Guzman y Gomez IPOs at noon

Australian shares opened without much movement as the market aimed to prevent its third decline in four days this week. Meanwhile, European markets experienced a decline, and trading in Wall Street was halted due to a federal holiday.The spotlight today is on Guzman y Gomez, a major player in burritos, as it prepares to debut on the ASX at 12pm AEST. The company raised about $335 million through its initial public offering at $22 per share, valuing the company at $2.2 billion.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.11 per cent lower at 7,761.10.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 7 points.The best-performing sector is Industrials, up 0.12 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.58 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Worley, trading 1.72 per cent higher at $14.21. It is followed by shares in Steadfast Groupand QBE Insurance GroupThe worst-performing large cap is Meridian Energy, trading 4.02 per cent lower at $5.73. It is followed by shares in Cochlearand Evolution MiningGold is trading at US$2345.50 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.1 per cent higher at US$107.35 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.48 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 66.75 US cents.