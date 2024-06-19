Stocks of the Hour: HeraMED, Chariot Corporation, QX Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here
HeraMED (ASX:HMD)
has reached a record number of accumulated mums on its innovative HeraCARE platform. As at 15 June 2024, the number of accumulated mums on the HeraCARE platform reached 3,533 registered mums, representing sequential growth of 12% or 365 users since 31 March 2023. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 2.7 cents.
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)
announced that hard rock lithium exploration has recommenced in Wyoming with the onset of the 2024 North American summer season. The plan is to drill 3,000 to 4,000m utilising a cost-efficient, man-portable rigs as a precursor to a larger truck-mounted drilling program. Shares are trading 17.14 per cent higher at 20.5 cents.
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)
can confirm that the Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, is a large brine basin with numerous brine aquifers. This is shown in downhole sampling and geophysics in the second hole of the Company’s two-hole diamond drill program. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 1 cents.