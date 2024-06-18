ASX lifts 1%: RBA decides to keep cash rate unchanged

The Australian sharemarket rose by 1 percent on Tuesday, with the S&P/ASX 200 Index closing at 7778.1 points, following the Reserve Bank's decision to keep its cash rate unchanged. Significant gains were seen across all sectors, notably in financials and utilities, while Wall Street also experienced positive movements with the S&P 500 up 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite up 1 percent.The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a rise of 46 points.The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a rise of 2 points.The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of -2.25 points.The SPI futures are up 69 points.The best-performing sector was Utilities, up 2.36 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Materials, up 0.07 per cent.The best-performing large cap was Atlas Arteria, closing 5.11 per cent higher at $4.94. It was followed by shares in Infratiland Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing large cap was Fortescue, closing 5.18 per cent lower at $21.79. It was followed by shares in Spark New Zealandand Lynas Rare EarthsJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.00 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -0.40 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.19 per cent.Gold is trading at US$2,334.60 an ounce.Iron ore is even at US$107.65 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 1.77 per cent rise.Light crude is trading $-0.14 lower at US$80.19 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 66.30 US cents.