Stocks of the Hour: Tinybeans, Patagonia Lithium, Elementos

Tinybeanssecures major US strategic partnership with leading digital parenting platform Babylist. The Partnership is expected to deliver brand awareness, subscriber growth and sales revenue for Tinybeans in the US. Shares are trading 16.13 per cent higher at 7.2 cents.Patagonia Lithiumhas announced exceptional results achieved at Formentera Lithium Project in Northern Argentina. Porosity tests from well one were extremely high at 27%-47% total porosity. Shares are trading 47.37 higher at 14 cents.Elementoshas announced that the diamond drill hole has intersected un-targeted high-grade copper and gold mineralisation at its Cleveland Tin Project in Tasmania. Elementos remains focussed on continuing the drilling towards their Tin, Copper & Tungsten Mineral Resources. Shares are trading flat at 12 cents.