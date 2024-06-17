Stocks of the Hour: Schrole Group, Alderan Resources, Prospect Resources

Schrole Groupannounced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with TES Aus Global Pty Limited, in which TES will acquire 100% of Schrole for 48.52 cents. The cash consideration of 48.52 cents per Schrole share (Scheme Consideration) represents a 203% premium to the Schrole closing price of 16.0 cents on 14 June 2024. Shares are trading 175 per cent higher at 44 cents.Alderan Resourcesannounce that the grid soil sampling completed over the New Years prospect in the Cactus district of the Frisco copper-gold project area has successfully outlined a high order copper anomaly. It has also highlighted three additional copper anomalies to the west, southwest and south of the New Years prospect. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.Prospect Resourcesannounced new wide, excellent tenor copper intercepts confirm strong prospectivity at the Mumbezhi Copper Project. First-phase RC and diamond drilling expected to commence in the next few weeks. Shares are trading 7.14 per cent higher at 15 cents.