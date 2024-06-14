Stocks of the Hour: Pearl Gull Iron, Tempus Resources, South Harz Potash

To register for today's webinar click here
Pearl Gull Iron (ASX:PLG)
has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Huemul Holdings. Huemul has signed an agreement and is negotiating a further agreement to have the right to earn up to an 80% interest in NeoRe SpA. Shares are trading 10.53 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.
Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR)
advised the successful completion of the acquisition of the Prescott copper & base metals project in Nunavut, Canada. Exploration activities have commenced with a large geophysical survey already underway. Shares are trading flat at 0.4 cents.
South Harz Potash (ASX:SHP)
advise that it has been granted the Spatial Planning Assessment for its Potash Development, which is its flagship asset within its 100%-owned South Harz Potash Project located in central Germany. This validates the world class environmental and sustainability features that we have incorporated into their operational planning. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.