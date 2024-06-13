ASX up 0.44% near noon: Australian employment rises by 39,700

In May, Australian employment rose by 39,700, reducing the unemployment rate to 4%. This exceeded expectations of 30,000 new jobs and highlights ongoing strength in the labor market, influencing Reserve Bank policies aimed at managing inflation despite economic growth challenges anticipated for the second quarter.At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.44 per cent higher at 7,749.40.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 36 points.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 2.12 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.55 per cent.The best-performing large cap is REA Group, trading 3.6 per cent higher at $192.90. It is followed by shares in NEXTDCand James Hardie Industries plcThe worst-performing large cap is ASX, trading 8.94 per cent lower at $57.55. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earthsand Pilbara MineralsGold is trading at US$2327.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.3 per cent higher at US$105.15 a tonne.One Australian dollar is buying 66.58 US cents.