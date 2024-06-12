ASX down 0.69% near noon: Investors await May US CPI

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.69 per cent lower at 7,701.90, reflecting Wall Street performance where banking stocks weighed on the Dow Jones while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were lifted by Apple's 7.3% surge. Apple's stock price closed slightly lower after reaching a peak, contributing to its market cap of $US3.18 trillion, while investors are closely monitoring the upcoming May US CPI report and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 47 points.The best-performing sector is Energy, up 1.09 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.07 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Woodside Energy Group, trading 2.21 per cent higher at $27.69. It is followed by shares in James Hardie Industries plcand Auckland International AirportThe worst-performing large cap is The a2 Milk Company, trading 3.45 per cent lower at $6.855. It is followed by shares in Atlas Arteriaand AluminaGold is trading at US$2328.90 an ounce.Iron ore is 4.3 per cent lower at US$103.80 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent fall.One Australian dollar is buying 66.11 US cents.