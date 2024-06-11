French Giant Saint-Gobain set to absorb CSR

CSR is set to be absorbed by the French giant Saint-Gobain after the Foreign Investment Review Board okayed the $4.3 billion offer for the local building products group.The CSR board agreed to the $9-per-share bid from Saint-Gobain in late February, and shareholders will vote on the proposal at a scheme meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).CSR shares ended at $8.96 on Tuesday, as investors signaled the deal was sealed by the French company.Once shareholders approve the deal tomorrow, S&P Global says the company will be removed from the ASX 200 and other market measures.CSR will be replaced by Judo Capital prior to the opening of trading on June 20.