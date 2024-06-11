Stocks of the Hour: Bapcor, Summit Minerals, DY6 Metals

Bapcorhas responded to the media speculation and confirmed the receipt of a non-binding, indicative proposal from Bain Capital Private Equity, LP. Under the terms of the Indicative Proposal, Bapcor shareholders would receive $5.40 cash per share. Shares are trading 10.32 per cent higher at $4.81.Summit Mineralshas announced high grade assay results of Niobium and Tantalum at the Equador Project, Brazil. A drone magnetic survey has commenced to help enable a high-resolution picture of the geological structure and better map out the potential pegmatite pathways under shallow alluvial cover. Shares are trading 13.33 per cent higher at 34 cents.DY6 Metalshas received confirmation from the Malawian Department of Mines that the licence area for its Tundulu project has now been formally granted. Tundulu is a known carbonatite complex in southern Malawi enriched in REE and Niobium mineralisation. Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 8.4 cents.