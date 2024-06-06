Stocks of the Hour: Osteopore, Ausgold, Firetail Resources, Adavale Resources

Australian-Singaporean regenerative medicine company Osteopore Limited, a global leader in 3D-printed biomimetic and bioresorbable implants; has announced exciting progress made by it's $18.7m clinical-industrial partnership with the National Dental Centre Singapore (NDCS) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). Shares are trading 51.85 per cent higher at 8.2 cents.Ausgold Limited(Ausgold or the Company) has received binding commitments from investors to raise A$38 million (before costs) pursuant to an institutional placement (the Institutional Placement). Up to approximately 1.3 billion new shares (New Shares) will be issued under the Institutional Placement at an issue price of $0.03 per New Share, which represents a 14.3% discount to the last closing price of $0.035 on Friday 31 May 2024 and a 7.68% discount to the 20-day VWAP. Shares are trading 5.71 per cent lower at 3.3 cents.Firetail Resourceswill acquire 80% of the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, in Newfoundland, Canada, via a staged earn-in. York Harbour is a Cyprus-style volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) exploration project, located 180km west-south-west of FireFly Metals LtdGreen Bay Copper Project. Shares are trading 117.39 per cent higher at 10 cents.Adavale Resourcesadvises that positive results have been returned for the maiden Mundowdna exploration program on EL6821 and EL6957, an area now referred to as part of Adavale’s Marree Embayment Project (MEP). These latest results at the MEP have identified a significant new area for uranium deposition that will be a priority drill target, together with numerous channel features and surface uranium anomalies. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.